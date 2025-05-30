CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 736.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 4,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 602,959 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 36,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,745,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after buying an additional 344,771 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CCCS opened at $8.76 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,562,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,083.52. This represents a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. This trade represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,087,456 shares of company stock worth $979,040,401. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

