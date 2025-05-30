Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 31,282 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOUS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,714 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 756,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,425,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 517,606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 507,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,861,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 433,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $390.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.87. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

