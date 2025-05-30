Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,074 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Crocs were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 605.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.