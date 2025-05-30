Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

