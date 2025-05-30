Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 610.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $21.85 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

