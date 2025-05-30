Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $442.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

