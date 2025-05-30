Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 388,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 287,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.23. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

