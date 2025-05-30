Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Gentherm worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,616,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 157,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In related news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $861.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $353.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

