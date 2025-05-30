Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 3,055.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,723,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668,418 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 169,815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 205,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 67,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,105,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 490,729 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 205,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 209,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $4,718,975.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 790,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,792,984.44. This trade represents a 36.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $580,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,337.76. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 334,546 shares of company stock worth $7,181,976 and sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSEARCA GSAT opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -623.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

