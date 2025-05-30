Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 1,590.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,535,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hello Group stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $738.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

