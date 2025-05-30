Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 802.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Informatica has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Informatica’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,788,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,120. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,934 shares of company stock worth $3,432,603. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 126,639.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361,617 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Informatica by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,127,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Informatica by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the first quarter valued at about $30,108,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Informatica by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

