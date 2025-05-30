InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in InMode were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of InMode by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 6,128.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Baird R W downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

INMD stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.02. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. InMode had a net margin of 45.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

