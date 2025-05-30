International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Position Reduced by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.83. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

