Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 22,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 17,204 call options.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $71,191,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 479.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,712 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 222.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PATH opened at $12.96 on Friday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.