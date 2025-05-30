IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of IPG Photonics worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in IPG Photonics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.92.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

