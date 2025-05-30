Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364,276 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.04.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

