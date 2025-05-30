Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 790,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

