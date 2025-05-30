JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $29,575.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,978.68. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.