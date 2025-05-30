Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,232 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.51 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $9,425,597.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,618,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,079,712.80. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $113,174,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

