Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Increased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $152,752,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $113,250,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after buying an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $91,190,000. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after buying an additional 75,151 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $80,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,444.40. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total value of $72,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,219.48. This represents a 16.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 855 shares of company stock valued at $252,536. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $328.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Read Our Latest Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $314.01 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.04 and a fifty-two week high of $405.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.