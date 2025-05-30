MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,207 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 712,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 372,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.50 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $20.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.07 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

