MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of MGE Energy worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 7,321.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.80. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

