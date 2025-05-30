Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,233 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PC Connection by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $77.19.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $364,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,458,948.35. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

