Millennium Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,715 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SHEN opened at $12.42 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 28,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $336,671.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,480,652 shares in the company, valued at $29,544,565.32. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

