Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,598 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Caleres alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 183,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167,034 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,700. This represents a 900.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.