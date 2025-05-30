Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSAT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 124,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $469,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,783,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,358,336.52. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $580,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,337.76. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 334,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,976 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globalstar Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSEARCA GSAT opened at $18.71 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSAT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

