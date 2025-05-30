MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Quarry LP increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.