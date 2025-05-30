MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 74,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $28,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,136 shares in the company, valued at $295,071.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $87,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,313.62. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,725 shares of company stock worth $167,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

