MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 0.5%

MDB opened at $189.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.21. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $4,660,459. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.