NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 176.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,907,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,550. This represents a 90.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NAMS. Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.