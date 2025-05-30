NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Position Reduced by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,471 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Richards bought 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,869 shares in the company, valued at $659,253.42. This trade represents a 5.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NXRT opened at $34.22 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -159.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

