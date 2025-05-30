NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 841.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in NICE by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in NICE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in NICE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.32. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.46 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

