Northland Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $423.00 to $396.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.90.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $267.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.78 and its 200 day moving average is $305.28. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $257.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $4,321,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,861,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

