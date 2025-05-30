Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,795 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PC Connection by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $65.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. Analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $364,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,458,948.35. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

