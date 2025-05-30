Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 988,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77,220 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 3,526,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after buying an additional 1,389,477 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 699,339 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 546,242 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad bought 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,257.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,257.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDM

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE PDM opened at $7.27 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $903.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.