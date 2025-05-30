Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $19.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,598.72. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

