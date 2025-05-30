Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,804 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,599.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 222,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ GCT opened at $18.04 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $686.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $271.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

