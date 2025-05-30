Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JANX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 3.24.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $3,418,590.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,141,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,582,722.74. This represents a 1.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $106,755.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,912.17. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $313,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

