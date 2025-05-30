Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 867,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ecovyst by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 67,338 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 2,742,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after buying an additional 840,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ecovyst by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 557,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

NYSE ECVT opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $882.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

