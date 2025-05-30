Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 120,603 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,603 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $220,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 177,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $3,210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 596,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 408,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DLX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sidoti raised Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

