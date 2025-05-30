Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,613 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NewMarket alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $635.51 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $480.00 and a 12-month high of $653.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $592.71 and a 200-day moving average of $551.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEU

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,989.94. The trade was a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.