NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $139.19 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 503,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

