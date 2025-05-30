OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.52% of OppFi worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OppFi by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

In other OppFi news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 185,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $2,145,146.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,281.83. This represents a 49.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $93,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,575. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,417,656 shares of company stock valued at $14,134,092. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

OPFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

