PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 874,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3,375.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 678,545 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 1.2%

PAGS stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.