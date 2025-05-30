Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

