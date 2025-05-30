Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.3%

POR stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

