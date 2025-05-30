Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Position Lowered by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Post alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Post by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Post by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59.

Insider Activity

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,364.50. The trade was a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Our Latest Report on POST

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.