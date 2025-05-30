ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 26,251 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Baird R W cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $2.37 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $603.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

