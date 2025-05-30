ProShare Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 902.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 337,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 177,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.45.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on MFA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MFA

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.