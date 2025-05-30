ProShare Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

